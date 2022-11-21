Cricket legend Merv Hughes feels blessed to have the opportunity to travel around Australia talking about cricket.
His next stop is Bermagui.
Hughes will be the special guest at the Bermagui Country Club's Sportsman's Dinner this Saturday, November 26.
He remains involved with cricket and spoke with candour about the future of Test cricket and whether or not David Warner should ever again captain Australia.
Hughes is bowling coach and vice-president of his club side, Footscray, and helps coach cricket at Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School.
"Obviously Test cricket is in a little bit of trouble," he told ACM ahead of his visit to the Far South Coast.
"Australia and England are the only two countries promoting Test cricket as the rest of the world latches on to T20.
"Everyone wants things faster and shorter these days, like fast food, but for Australia and Australians I still think Test cricket is number one."
Hughes said even England was heading down the track of 20/20, doing 100-ball innings.
"In a couple of years it will be 10/10 and 5/5."
There are so many more sporting options available today, with "massive" numbers of people playing soccer compared with 20 or 30 years ago.
"Everyone seems to be fighting for participation rather than development and watering things down to make them easy and enjoyable.
"That takes away the challenge for better kids to play and they will find better things to do."
After its investigation into the sandpaper scandal, Cricket Australia said David Warner "will not be considered for team leadership positions ever again".
"My opinion is and my opinion only, is that decisions made by the people at the time should be adhered by," Hughes said.
"He is a ripper bloke and a fantastic cricketer, but he made a mistake."
Cricket Australia made its decision when the scandal was really raw, but now the dust has settled, it could be easier to overturn the decision.
"He has been a fantastic leader and doesn't need to be a captain to have an impact of leadership," Hughes said.
"Stick at it," Hughes said.
"Strive to be the best in your team, train harder and make sacrifices."
He said he sacrificed a lot of time with friends and family.
"The hardest thing is to leave the club where all your mates are, which is a pretty daunting thought when you are 15 or 16, and start playing cricket with people you don't know or even move to another area."
The Bermagui Sportsman's Dinner featuring Merv Hughes is on this Saturday, November 26.
To make a booking ring 6493 4340 or email info@bermaguicountryclub.com.au,
