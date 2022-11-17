Narooma News
100 Narooma families have contributed their stories to two books

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:32pm, first published November 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Sylvia Gauslaa with the cake that is decorated like the front page of her book. Picture supplied

The stories of around 100 Narooma families have now been captured for posterity with the launch of Noorooma Our Town Our Stories Book 2.

