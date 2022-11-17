The stories of around 100 Narooma families have now been captured for posterity with the launch of Noorooma Our Town Our Stories Book 2.
Sylvia Gauslaa, who compiled the stories, launched the book at Club Dalmeny on Wednesday, November 16, in front of a crowd of around 40 people.
Ms Gauslaa said Noorooma was the original spelling of the town's name.
"The story is one of the postmasters from Bodalla started writing it with an 'a' and it stuck."
READ ALSO:
The two books started from a Facebook page called Noorooma our town.
"I thought it would be great to put the stories into a book," Ms Gauslaa said.
Some of the stories go back to the 1800s with the earliest settlers while some are from families who came later.
The contributors tell their family's story, where they came from and what they did in the town.
One story is about the fish cannery that opened around the late 1930s to process salmon and tuna and another relates to the Dromedary dam, while Carol Mead drew on her long involvement with Narooma's swimming club and pool to chronicle their history.
Ms Gauslaa originally came from Wollongong.
"A friend of ours moved down here in 1973 and we came to visit her.
"That is how I got tangled up with Narooma."
She went on a blind date with a Narooma lad, Kris Gauslaa, whom she later married.
She moved to Narooma in 1975.
"My husband went to school here and my kids and the grandkids," she said.
Ms Gauslaa worked for the council in Moruya before she had children while her husband has run several businesses in town including bobcat and excavator hire, tree lopping and Narooma Storage.
His father moved to Narooma from Norway in 1929 at the age of nine because his grandfather, a merchant seaman, could see what was happening in Europe.
It was a choice between the US and Australia.
At the book launch, an elderly gentleman asked Ms Gauslaa if there would be a third book.
"I said if you give me your story I will do a third book.
"It takes a lot of time to get the stories together, believe me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.