Valentino Guseli has become the first ever snowboarder to complete a World Cup hat trick.
The Dalmeny snowboarder won a silver medal in both the halfpipe and slopestyle FIS World Cup competition at Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California.
The feat means Guseli is the first person to medal in three World Cup park and pipe disciplines in the same season.
Three other snowboarders have won a medal in all three events, but never in the same season.
In the halfpipe final, Guseli put down his highest score in his first run, scoring 85.25. He was pipped by Japanese snowboarder Ruka Hirano on 91.50.
With one success at the event already, Guseli was then scheduled to compete in the slopestyle finals. However high winds and fear for the athlete's safety led event organisers to cancel the finals. Rankings from the qualifying attempts stood as the final result and Guseli's 81.50 from qualifying secured him second place behind American Dusty Henricksen on 88.68.
