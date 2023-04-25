There were big crowds at Narooma and Tilba to pay their respects to people who have served their country.
At 11am in Narooma the stretch of road between the Visitor Information Centre and the War Memorial at Club Narooma was lined with people clapping as the veterans and school children made their way to the Anzac Day service at the War Memorial.
Narooma RSL sub-branch president Paul Naylor read from a text that resonated with him about what it means to be a veteran.
"We have dealt with things we can't fully understand or explain.
"We share an experience that one else understands.
"It has no monetary value but at the same time it is a priceless gift," Mr Naylor said.
READ ALSO:
Deidre Landells OAM talked about the origins of Legacy which is marking its centenary this year.
Her father died in the war, leaving behind three small children so Legacy was part of her life.
"It was conceived in the trenches of WWI when a soldier said to his dying mate 'I will look after the wife and kids'," she said.
There are now 44 Legacy groups in Australia and one in London.
She said that the widows that Legacy supports "are a very stoic bunch".
They watched their brothers, fathers and husbands go off to war and some never came back.
While the men fought overseas, they did the work of men to keep the country running and when the men returned they had to look after these damaged soldiers.
Ms Landells said Legacy works to help families fell less disadvantaged and less alone.
"Sometimes it is their families left to pay the price," she said.
At 10am in Central Tilba people lined Bate Street to watch the march led by pupils from Central Tilba Public School and attend the Anzac Day service at the Cenotaph.
In her Welcome to Country Lynne Thomas reflected on the men and women who served our country, working together without prejudice.
A member of her family gave his life in the Boer War while Uncle Andy Bond served in WWI in the 33rd Battalion.
Ms Thomas also mentioned Marion Leane Smith, the only Aboriginal woman known to have served in WW1.
The service was run by Janine Halasz who was standing in for Harry Bate.
"We are here commemorating the young men who demonstrated that Australia was a nation.
"We pray our sons and daughters will never forget how they defended the lights of humanity and freedom," Ms Halasz said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.