Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Anzac Day marches and services were held in Narooma and Tilba

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterans Lyn Orford (Bodalla), Terry Tillam (Narooma) with his medals and those of his father Ken, and Tony Gors (Narooma) waiting for the Anzac Day 2023 march to begin in Narooma. Picture by Marion Williams
Veterans Lyn Orford (Bodalla), Terry Tillam (Narooma) with his medals and those of his father Ken, and Tony Gors (Narooma) waiting for the Anzac Day 2023 march to begin in Narooma. Picture by Marion Williams

There were big crowds at Narooma and Tilba to pay their respects to people who have served their country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.