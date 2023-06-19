Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

It was the first Fungi Feastival truffle hunt at Gulaga Gold

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:05am, first published June 19 2023 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan and Fallon loved sniffing out the truffles and gently getting them out of the ground using a spoon at the Gulaga Gold truffle hunt on Saturday, June 17. It was the first of seven truffle hunts that are part of the Fungi Feastival which runs from June 16 to July 16 from Batemans Bay to Eden. Picture by Marion Williams.
Ethan and Fallon loved sniffing out the truffles and gently getting them out of the ground using a spoon at the Gulaga Gold truffle hunt on Saturday, June 17. It was the first of seven truffle hunts that are part of the Fungi Feastival which runs from June 16 to July 16 from Batemans Bay to Eden. Picture by Marion Williams.

The Fungi Feastival's first truffle hunt was a sensory sensation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.