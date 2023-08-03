Narooma News
Critically endangered Hooded Plover fledgling takes long haul flight from Eurobodalla to the North Coast

August 3 2023 - 12:30pm
A rare Hooded Plover born in Eurobodalla National Park has been spotted seven months later more than 850km kilometres north in Broadwater National Park. Picture supplied.
A rare Hooded Plover born in Eurobodalla National Park has been spotted seven months later more than 850km kilometres north in Broadwater National Park.

