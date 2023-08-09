Narooma News
TAFE NSW Moruya apprentice carpenter Jack Hirst to represent state in national WorldSkills competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:57am
TAFE NSW Moruya carpentry student, Jack Hirst, will represent NSW against some of Australia's best young carpenters at the WorldSkills National competition. Picture supplied.
TAFE NSW Moruya carpentry student, Jack Hirst, will represent NSW against some of Australia's best young carpenters at the WorldSkills National competition in Melbourne this month.

