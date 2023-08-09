Narooma News
Eurobodalla Yes volunteers have marked their first public appearance

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Eurobodalla for Yes volunteers and locals have met at the Batemans Bay foreshore for a group photo and mark their first public get together.

