The Eurobodalla Branch of the Animal Welfare League NSW is holding its annual fundraiser on Sunday, September 17 at NATA Oval in Narooma.
In conjunction with the very popular Tailwagggers Walk, we are holding a Car Boot Sale.
There is no need to book, simply fill your boot with all your treasures and be at NATA Oval around 7am.
The cost is $15 per car or $25 per ute or trailer. The Car Boot Sale is open to the public from 8.30am.
Tailwaggers has run for 20 years and is a fun morning out for dogs and their people.
Registration begins at 9am and the walk commences at 10am. This year, the Tailwaggers walk will be led by Australian chef and TV/Radio presenter, Paul West and his gorgeous dog Digger.
There are games and competitions for the dogs, including the Happiest Dog (judged by Paul West), best small dog and best large dog, fanciest dressed and a fun game of musical chairs for dogs and their humans.
Local rangers and staff from Montague Veterinary Clinic who will be available to provide free advice for all registered dogs will also be there.
While you're walking around enjoying the atmosphere, why not partake in a coffee from Rolf's Patisserie coffee van or a sausage sizzle and cold drink.
All monies raised will go directly to caring for and rehoming surrendered, neglected, and abandoned companion animals and to assisting pet owners with desexing their animals.
