Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Joslyn van der Moolen: Lifelong conservationist focused on solutions

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 27 2024 - 9:27am, first published March 25 2024 - 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joslyn van der Moolen formed the South Coast loop of Knitting Nannas for Native Forests. She also belongs to the Coastwatchers Association. Picture by Hilary Wardhaugh Photography
Joslyn van der Moolen formed the South Coast loop of Knitting Nannas for Native Forests. She also belongs to the Coastwatchers Association. Picture by Hilary Wardhaugh Photography

On Sunday, March 24, people around Australia, including Bega, took to the streets to March in March for Forests, something that has been a lifelong passion of Joslyn van der Moolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.