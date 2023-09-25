Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

'Luminous' closes out 2023 River of Art Festival at Moruya Showground

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repurposing for Resilience's life-size lanterns lit up the Luminous celebration at the Moruya Showground on Saturday, September 23.
Repurposing for Resilience's life-size lanterns lit up the Luminous celebration at the Moruya Showground on Saturday, September 23.

As the sun set over the Moruya Showground, lanterns, light projections and stages illuminated as Luminous, the River of Art Festival's finale celebration kicked off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.