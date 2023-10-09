A popular place to stop, rest, get some petrol, and a giant rock-cake will soon reopen.
People who drive up and down the Princes Highway would have noticed that the Bewong Roadhouse has been closed for an extended period of time by now.
Repair work is currently being undertaken at the roadhouse which is a popular stop for both locals and visitors alike.
Not much work, however, looked like it took place this week as the venue was eerily quiet when we dropped into take a photo.
Many people want to known when the venue will reopen?
Some people believe it may not reopen.
It was suggested online, at one stage, that the roadhouse would not reopen.
However, Ampol Australia said the popular venue would definitely reopen.
The roadhouse expected "to recommence trade in approximately six weeks".
The site is an independent reseller and is not directly managed by Ampol.
The roadhouse is well known for its food and friendly service.
"A great place to take a break, coffee is good, staff courteous and friendly, wholesome food, lots of parking and you can fuel up to," one review, when it was open, read.
This is in stark contrast to the "broken down and abandoned" comment which was posted recently online.
