Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum early voting numbers in Eden-Monaro show nearly 12% have already cast ballot

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 10 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 6:00am
Nearly 12 per cent of voters in Eden-Monaro have already cast their ballot in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

