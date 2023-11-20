For many, Christmas is a time of much loved traditions.
So where better to kick off the festive season than the beautifully preserved National Trust village of Central Tilba.
A Very Tilba Christmas features many of the things that help make Christmas so special like carols, decorating gingerbread people and opportunities for children to be photographed with Father Christmas.
The family-friendly festival is being held from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.
There will be street performers, market stalls, food vans and buskers.
Local bands Punkalla Holler will perform outside the Dromedary Hotel and Jazz Alley will be swinging outside The Cheese Factory.
A Very Tilba Christmas starts with a fashion parade curated from the village's exquisite boutiques.
Acclaimed Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga will perform twice and the work of local artists Anne Reggiani, Jenny Blessington, Robyn Nicholson, Gretel Bodiam, Deb Flynn, Alison Walker and Kate Wall will be exhibited.
People with be greeted with a complimentary drink and snack plates will be available to purchase.
The entertainment runs from 5pm to 8pm.
Bate Street will be humming with market stalls, street performers and heaps of kids' activities.
Family favourites may include the carols and Santa Claus' arrival.
Great news for people looking for something different for Christmas gifts - most of Tilba's boutiques, galleries and gift shops will be open until 8pm.
Sample the delicious offerings from the food vans while enjoying music by Punkalla Holler and Jazz Alley.
There is plenty to keep people entertained from 3pm until 8pm.
The vibe switches on Sunday which is all about workshops and demonstrations in the village and on location.
These include whiskey and cheese pairing, bread-making and other local handicrafts.
People must book for the workshops on the visittilba website or Facebook page.
The three-day extravaganza is organised by hard-working committee members Christine Montague, Bev Long and Jo Major and would not be possible without the support of the Department of Regional NSW and Eurobodalla Shire Council.
In 2020 Eurobodalla Shire Council alerted Tilba District Chamber of Commerce to an initiative of Regional NSW to promote social and economic recovery of regional communities post-COVID.
The chamber successfully applied for a grant from the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events program.
Ms Major said Mogo had done something similar in the past and it had been very successful.
The chamber is hoping A Very Tilba Christmas will hit the right spot too.
