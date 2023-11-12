Climbing the world's highest mountain and then paragliding down is the dream of very few, but such a dream drove south coast adventurer and Berry Rotarian Ken Hutt.
You can hear from the man himself at the screening of the film Fly from Everest at Narooma Kinema on Thursday, November 30, hosted by Narooma Rotary Club as a fundraiser for the global 'End Polio Now' campaign.
Last year 62 year-old Mr Hutt hoped to become the oldest man to achieve that feat but illness on Everest thwarted him.
His other major aim was to raise awareness and funds to continue the global fight to eliminate the paralysing disease polio from the world.
He returned in July this year with fellow paraglider Marcus Loane and legally flew from Lobuche Peak, near Everest, to complete filming for this movie.
The film's director is Joe Carter.
READ ALSO:
Mr Hutt is immensely proud of his team members' efforts and that they also raised $300,000 for the cause, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
They received publicity and support from around the world.
"Our main aim was to get the polio message out there and we achieved that," Mr Hutt said.
Narooma Rotary president Lynn Hastings said when Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative more than 30 years ago, polio paralysed 1,000 children every day.
"Since then, cases due to wild poliovirus have declined by more than 99.9 percent, with wild poliovirus remaining endemic today in only two countries - Afghanistan and Pakistan," she said.
"Disruptions to routine vaccination programs around the world put this progress at risk.
"Rotary and its partners are trying to sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine.
"Without full funding and political commitment, this paralysing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk."
Fly from Everest will screen at Narooma Kinema on Thursday, November 30 (6.30 nibbles for 7pm screening).
Tickets $20. Please book via Kinema 4476 2352.
Dress-ups encouraged but please leave paragliders at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.