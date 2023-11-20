Look out, Formula 1 drivers, Aidan Williams is racing his way to stardom!
The 15-year-old karting gun has taken out the top spot in the Southern Star Series, a regional NSW karting tour, after five stunning consecutive wins.
Since February, Aidan has been consistently racking up the highest score possible in the series and travelling across the state to chase the series trophy.
He rounded out the series with 225 points, while second-place finisher George Miles scored 189 and Hunter Hague tallied up 185.
For the final race, the family headed to the Wagga Kart Racing Club.
Aidan victoriously stole the series with a 6-second win over other future Formula 1 drivers.
Aidan said his calm and collected method worked well.
"I was just being consistent and trying not to make mistakes," he said.
The Southern Star Series saw Aidan tear up kart tracks in Orange, Griffith, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga in the junior heavy division.
His mum Natalie Thomas said Aidan became an expert at creating plenty of room between himself and his opponents.
"We're so proud of him. If you don't know him, you wouldn't know he raced, he's very humble about it all," she said. "We're proud of how he holds himself."
Throughout the tournament, his dad Chadd has been supporting him at each race and helping maintain his kart.
"We're quite lucky that DR Kart Australia supported him," she said.
The Moruya High School student is hopeful his humble approach will guide him as he looks towards driving in "legends" cars.
"He has stepped into the Ginetta 'kart to car' program and he's done a few little practice rounds.
"It's a good program to get kids out of karts and into cars."
Although Aidan can't get his learner driver's licence until he turns 16 in September 2024, he is free to get his own car and have a crack at the Legend Car Series next year.
Aidan is ready for another successful year on the track.
"I'm hoping I can be more competitive and a lot more consistent. I feel a lot more confident."
