Narooma News
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Separated yellow-bellied glider pair nursed back to health after Tomakin rescue

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:59am, first published November 24 2023 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two vulnerable yellow-bellied gliders have been reunited by two South Coast rescue groups after being discovered five days apart in Tomakin. Picture upplid
Two vulnerable yellow-bellied gliders have been reunited by two South Coast rescue groups after being discovered five days apart in Tomakin. Picture upplid

When WIRES Mid South Coast volunteer Shelley Clarke was called to a Tomakin Road property to rescue a suspected common brushtail possum on October 25, she discovered a much more elusive species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.