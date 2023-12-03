Narooma News
Barry learnt quilting to help beloved wife with dementia. He didn't stop after losing her

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:41am, first published December 4 2023 - 4:00am
Barry Whitehead sits in front of his sewing machine making a quilt at his Barrack Heights home. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Barry Whitehead sits in front of his sewing machine making a quilt at his Barrack Heights home. Picture by Sylvia Liber

At 93 years of age, Barry Whitehead sits in front of his sewing machine at his Barrack Heights home making quilts for those in need.

