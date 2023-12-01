Narooma News
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Veitch Street regains access to Mogo as residents raise concerns with Eurobodalla Shire Council

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:46am, first published December 1 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in Mogo say the second collapse of the Veitch Street bridge by floods in two years was "totally preventable".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.