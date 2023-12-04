Through grit and generous donations from local businesses Narooma High School's volleyball team is competing in Queensland this week.
On Sunday, December 3, 11 Year 9 students flew from Canberra to Coolangatta to play in the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup at the Gold Coast.
The December 3-9 competition is the largest school-based sporting event in the Southern Hemisphere.
In 2019 it attracted 414 teams from 124 schools across Australia and New Zealand.
It has been several years since the school entered the competition.
To say the team is passionate is an understatement.
Chantelle De Heaume said they train every day at school.
"Morning, lunchtime, afternoon, it never stops," Chantelle said.
They said it is not height that makes a good volleyball player but skills, technique, teamwork and communication.
Sierra Cowley and Marli Clark love the game's teamwork.
"I love how you all work together instead of it being one person against another," Marli said.
Kymiah Stewart said everyone can get involved.
"So it isn't just one person doing all the work."
Sara James likes keeping everyone positive during games while Jahzarra Kincaid likes everything about the game, particularly the skill involved.
Chantelle enjoys the energy at competitions, not just when their team is playing but also when others are on the court.
Sophie Potts said volleyball is not a popular sport in the area so it is a new experience for them.
"It is very quick so you are thinking on your feet all the time," Sophie said.
They have played in four school competitions this year, making Queensland their fifth.
Teacher Claire Mathie said they made it to the state championships "so they have been exposed to some good competition".
They will play two games and referee one each day they are there.
There are six teams in the Year 9 Girls Division 3 pool and the finals will be held on Saturday, December 9.
The girls are friendly rather than aggressive competitors and are looking forward to spending time with each other and having fun.
As for tactics, "don't overthink it and stay positive," Sophie said.
Chantelle is relying on how hard they have trained to help them put in a respectable performance.
"It took a lot of determination to get there," Chantelle said.
"A big thank you to the local community for supporting us and our coaches Ms Mathie and Ms (Fiona) Saunders."
