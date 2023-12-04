Narooma News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Sculpture for Clyde winner 'Weed' added to Batemans Bay's sculpture walk

Updated December 5 2023 - 10:28am, first published December 4 2023 - 4:08pm
'Weed' was officially unveiled on Thursday, November 20 at the corner of Beach Road and Bavarde Avenue. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council/Facebook
'Weed' was officially unveiled on Thursday, November 20 at the corner of Beach Road and Bavarde Avenue. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council/Facebook

The Eurobodalla Shire Council and Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber have officially unveiled Batemans Bay's latest seaside sculpture, Weed.

