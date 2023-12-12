Holiday activities at Mogo Wildlife Park Advertising Feature

Experience wildlife like never before at Mogo Wildlife Park. Pictures supplied

Get up-close-and-personal with wildlife, enjoy a family fun day out, or spend Christmas Day with your favourite animals.

From now until the end of January, make the most of the holiday discounts, and plan an affordable trip to Mogo Wildlife Park.

Kids tickets are over 45 per cent off, and senior and concession tickets are 50 per cent off!



HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

From Wednesday, December 20, kids can grab an adventure map and embark on an exciting journey around the wildlife park.



Once all eight stamps have been located, a show-bag can be collected from the gift shop.



The bag includes a 2024 calendar, a mystery gift, a sweet treat, a tote bag, and a free return ticket to visit one of three Australian Wildlife Parks locations - Mogo Wildlife Park, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park, and Hunter Valley Wildlife Park.

Plus, every weekend of the school holidays, Mogo Wildlife park offers interactive animal pop-up experiences where wildlife keepers bring out fascinating species for guests to pat and learn more about.



Guests are also welcome to take a selfie with Mogo's mascot, Kylie the gorilla.

Holiday fun with your favourite wildlife

CHRISTMAS DAY

Mogo Wildlife Park believes Christmas is a magical time of the year that should be enjoyed by everyone.



That's why, on Christmas Day, people young and old are invited to come along for a day of "comfort and joy," said Sara Ang, director of sales, Mogo Wildlife Park.

Christmas For Everyone is a friendly, accessible, and inclusive environment for all.

"It's really about connecting with friends, family, loved ones and sharing magical experiences together, and there is no better way to do that than by visiting our animals on Christmas Day," said a Mogo Wildlife Park spokesperson.

Experience the magic of Christmas up-close and personal with the amazing animals that call Mogo Wildlife Park home.



Enjoy $15 kids tickets, and half-price senior tickets and concession tickets, on Monday, December 25.

BABY KAIUS

Among the 3000 native and exotic animals across Australian Wildlife Parks, is Kaius, a baby gorilla who calls Mogo Wildlife Park home.

"He's the most amazing creature I've ever had the chance to meet," said Chad Staples, managing director.

"I had to raise him from day dot, and I think we have a bond that will be forever. He holds a special place in my heart."

Kaius will be making his debut at the beginning of December, and appearing at the park over summer.