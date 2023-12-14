Narooma High School scores nine Distinguished Achievers in HSC

Narooma High School students performed exceptionally well in the 2023 HSC exams but they are also very grounded, worked hard and supported each other.
As one student said, "it has been a massive year but a number doesn't define you".
They scored nine Distinguished Achievers, 14 sets of Band 6 marks across seven subjects and 44 sets of Band 5 marks.
Stephanie Ovington was also a top achiever, coming third in the state in Agriculture.
School principal Fiona Jackson described the results as "phenomenal" and said 14 sets of Band 6 marks and 44 results in Band 5 was "astronomical".
Ms Jackson said several students only missed out being in Band 6 by one or two markets.
The nine students who were Distinguished Achievers were Stephanie, Lucy Badman, Emma Bevington, Matt Brookes, Archie Cowie, Ruby Efraemson, Angela Garrard, Yeshe Smith Macpherson and Nicholas Van Delft Twyford.
Lucy and Aloah Thompson were also recognised for their industrial design.
The other good news was that Jack Lenihan won a Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship to the University of Wollongong.
Engineering student Harrison McKee said they could not have achieved what they had "without the work of our own Gayle Force", referring to their Year Adviser Gayle Allison.
Ms Jackson said the students have learnt that hard work and supporting each other pays off.
Several of the highest achievers in the HSC exams had also been presented with awards a week earlier for their community involvement, public spirit, sport, leadership and teamwork.
Stephanie said it was essential that students did not focus solely on their HSC preparation
"Without having that balance, you send yourself crazy.
"You have to have other things to focus on otherwise you can't focus on your studies when you need to," Stephanie said.
She has a Tuckwell Scholarship to study science at Australian National University in Canberra.
However she is hoping to get into a higher-level degree such as a Bachelor of Philosophy in Science which is research-based.
Only a few students are accepted into the courses each year so Stephanie is hoping her ATAR score will secure her a place.
Yeshe achieved Band 6 marks in Society and Culture.
She plans to study Social Science at the University of Wollongong .
"I would love to work for a not-for-profit and be able to help people first-hand and through advocacy," Yeshe said.
She was so grateful to the amazing teachers, staff and fellow students for their support.
"It has been a massive year but the number doesn't define you."
Jack only learnt he had won the University of Wollongong scholarship two days earlier after three interviews.
"It is incredible because it gives me the opportunity to live and study almost free of charge.
"It is a massive sum of money every year for four years," Jack said.
He intends studying for a Bachelor in International Studies and a Bachelor in Law.
"I want to get into the human rights industry and work in the United Nations," he said.
"I can now study without stress."
Ms Jackson said the students had the drive to achieve what they did.
"They inspired us to be better teachers," Ms Jackson said.
