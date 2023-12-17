Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Builder chosen for Rebuild Cobargo CBD, construction starts January 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 8:45am, first published December 18 2023 - 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Village Square project on the western side of Cobargo's main street. Picture supplied
The new Village Square project on the western side of Cobargo's main street. Picture supplied

Project Coordination has won the tender to build Cobargo's Market Hall, Village Square and Post Office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.