Builder chosen for Rebuild Cobargo CBD, construction starts January 2024

Project Coordination has won the tender to build Cobargo's Market Hall, Village Square and Post Office.
Construction will commence in early 2024.
The tender review was undertaken by a team made up from the Cobargo Community Development Corporation (CCDC), its project manager Tracey Brunstrom & Hammond Pty Ltd (TBH) and project consultants.
The review was overseen by NSW Public Works and Department of Regional NSW to ensure compliance with NSW government procurement guidelines.
Enabling works (including site establishment) are proposed to commence in January 2024.
Construction works will continue through 2024 and 2025 with forecast completion anticipated in mid-2025.
Preference will be given to suitably qualified and experienced local trades and services sub-contractors where available, as part of the tender requirements.
The Rebuild Cobargo project is being funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Designed by NSW Heritage award winning architects Dunn Hillam Architects, the project will create three new buildings including associated car parking and landscaped areas.
It will offer the community an exciting, accessible, and inclusive town centre with contemporary amenities and services.
The Village Square project to be constructed across two blocks on the western side of Cobargo's main street will include ground floor retail spaces, regional information centre, an allied health facility, co-working space and meeting rooms, plus two large 2-bedroom apartments on the first floor.
On the eastern side of the main street, the Market Hall project comprises ground level retail spaces, a training cafe/restaurant and open public space, and will feature two large 2-bedroom NDIS-standard apartments on the first floor.
The Market Hall will complement the new Post Office building next door, which will also include a large 2-bedroom apartment above.
The CCDC thanks the community for its patience as it has awaited the completion of the many complex layers of community engagement, planning, design, approval and tender processes involved in the Rebuild Cobargo project to date.
It looks forward to this exciting new phase as construction commences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.