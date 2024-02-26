Homeless mother with two school-aged daughters camping at Mystery Bay

Kayla and her daughters aged seven and 11 have been living at Mystery Bay camping ground since Christmas.
Circumstances changed so she could no longer stay with her grandparents who she had lived with for six years.
They have three tents, a swag and a generator for power but sometimes Kayla struggles to get petrol and family members often help out with food.
"The showers are cold and the toilets are drop-downs," she said.
The school is aware of their predicament and told Kayla about a bus that picks up the girls from Mystery Bay and takes them to Tilba where they can get the school bus to Narooma.
"I have tried organisations like the Red Cross and South East Women and Children Services (SEWACS)," she said.
"Link2home only gives seven nights' accommodation and then I have to come back here."
She said Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) rangers have been bothering her.
ESC said it had confirmed that rangers had not approached her for at least two weeks.
It said the campground manager, who is contracted by ESC, provided Kayla with contacts for NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) and other homeless services.
The campground manager also contacted DCJ on Kayla's behalf and gave the family food because he was concerned for them.
ESC said it had been informed that DCJ may have found housing for the family.
In November 2022 ESC unanimously voted to permit homeless people living in council-owned campgrounds to exceed the legal stay limit.
In June 2022 it had also arranged for mobile shower units to arrive at North Head Moruya campground to provide hot showers for the more than 50 people, including working families, living there because they could not find affordable rental accommodation.
Traditional landowner Wally Stewart said Kayla's situation highlighted the Aboriginal people's housing crisis and a lack of understanding of the significance of the Mystery Bay camping ground to them.
He said the Local Aboriginal Land Councils have plenty of land but don't have the resources to build much-needed housing.
Council rezoning and other regulations are other obstacles.
Mr Stewart would like MPs Dr Michael Holland and Kristy McBain to intervene.
"We have the land but need some financial assistance to rezone it and funding to build the houses."
He said for time immemorial Aboriginal families have congregated at Mystery Bay.
"There was always food there so people would camp there for the food, water and shelter.
"No one owns it.
"It was neutral land for everyone to come as a safe place to get a feed," Mr Stewart said.
He said the camping ground manager will not talk to them.
