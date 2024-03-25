Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The story of one of the legendary Rats of Tobruk laid to rest in Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:35pm, first published March 25 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born in Victoria, one of the defiant and courageous Rats of Tobruk, Allan Ward Forster, is buried in Narooma Cemetery. File picture
Born in Victoria, one of the defiant and courageous Rats of Tobruk, Allan Ward Forster, is buried in Narooma Cemetery. File picture

A month before Anzac Day, it is timely to remember that one of the Rats of Tobruk who courageously defended their garrison from German and Italian forces for eight months is buried in Narooma Cemetery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.