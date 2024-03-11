Women take out the top two prizes at Sculpture Bermagui 2024

"A revelation and a delight" was how Sculpture Bermagui judge Geoffrey Edwards described this year's event that launched Friday night.
Mr Edwards is known in the Australian art community as a curator and judge of significant standing which created quite the buzz among entrants.
Sculpture Bermagui sponsors, patrons and artists gathered at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club on Friday, for a first look at the 2024 entries and to discover the recipients of the coveted major prizes.
"I commend all the artists but particularly the winners of both the major and special mention prizes, how nice that they are both women on International Women's Day," Mr Edwards said.
Italian-based French artist Christine Madies took out the top gong, and $20,000, with her marble piece 'Escaping Gravity'. Unable to receive her prize in person, Sculpture Bermagui curator Victoria Nelson accepted it on her behalf.
Christine later commented, "this prize is a very substantial reward for my work and my efforts to send my work over to Australia".
"I have visited your country only once but it impacted me with its beauty, its wildness, and the tragedy of the devastation from the fires, four years ago."
Illawarra-based artist Barbara Licha received the Harbourview House Special Mention for her work 'Getting out'.
Nine of 12 prizes were announced Friday night.
The people's choice indoor and outdoor prizes can be voted on by visitors until Saturday, March 16.
The Bermagui Beach Hotel prize will be voted on by staff of the hotel and volunteers throughout the exhibition.
Other winners on the night included James Rogers for 'Whale Song', who was awarded the esteemed Cox Family (acquisitive) prize, and the much coveted Rob and Sally Hawkins (acquisitive) prize went to Newcastle-based artist Peter Tilley for 'Voyage of Expectations'.
Bega artists Ulan Murray and Rachel Burns won the South East Arts local artist achievement prize and the Peter 'Beatie' Collins memorial prize for their entry 'Tracks'.
Mr Edwards said the majority of the pieces in this year's exhibition were about the natural environment.
"Ms Licha's work is about an urban context and figures almost like phantoms floating rather psychologically and interestingly in this urban setting," he said.
Ms Licha said Bermagui was an "incredibly beautiful and very special place to display sculpture".
"The special mention for me was appreciation of the work I do, as well as appreciation for the aspect and placement of the sculpture," Ms Licha said.
A complete list of prize winners can be found on the Sculpture Bermagui website.
Sculpture Bermagui is a free event that is open every day until Sunday, March 17.
