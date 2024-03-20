The ultimate buyer's guide for laser welding machines

Laser welding's impact on productivity and quality makes it invaluable to any industrial set-up. Picture Shutterstock

1

In an increasingly automated world, laser welding stands out for its versatility and efficiency across various industries. Projected to experience a significant upswing from 2016 to 2027, the global market for laser welding machines is poised for robust growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate that underscores its expanding applications.

Particularly, sectors such as entertainment electronics, medical device manufacturing, and photovoltaics are fuelling this demand, leveraging laser welding for its precision and reliability. This trend is a testament to the technology's crucial role in modern manufacturing processes, offering a glimpse into the future of industrial fabrication.

The Renteca laser welding equipment helps companies meet their production objectives, which include minimising lead times, reducing maintenance costs, and ensuring impeccable quality control. It might only be one facet of a broader, integrated production process. Still, laser welding's impact on productivity and quality makes it an invaluable addition to any industrial setup.

Advantages of laser welding over traditional methods

When weighing the benefits of laser welding against traditional welding methods, several compelling advantages emerge. Foremost among these is the significantly reduced heat input to the workpiece, which not only preserves the metallurgical integrity of the material but also ensures the weld's superior quality.

This precision results in minimised refinishing work, enhancing mould performance while reducing downtime, and consequently, boosting profitability. Key benefits of choosing laser welding include automation ease, the capability for deep, narrow welds with minimal distortion, environmental friendliness, durability, cost-effectiveness, heightened productivity, and reduced material wastage.

Advantages Specific to Laser Welding:

Heated area: The localised heating ensures the surrounding material remains unaffected, allowing for immediate handling of the piece post-welding due to rapid cooling.

Deformation: The process significantly minimises material deformation and shrinkage.

Weld strength: Owing to its high depth-to-width ratio, laser welds often exhibit superior strength compared to TIG and MIG welding.

Material versatility: Laser welding can join a vast array of metals, including carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, precious metals, and aluminium, among others.

Accessibility: Unlike spot welding, laser welding requires access to only one side of the material, offering greater flexibility.

Precision: The accuracy achievable with laser welding, with precision up to 0.025mm, far surpasses that of TIG and MIG techniques.

Efficiency: Laser welding is highly efficient, generating minimal scrap due to its precision and error reduction, a stark contrast to traditional methods.

Combining these advantages, it's clear that laser welding not only surpasses traditional methods in terms of quality and efficiency but also opens new avenues for innovative industrial applications.

Choosing the right laser for your welding needs

Selecting the appropriate laser for your welding machine is crucial, with two primary types available: pulsed lasers and continuous wave (CW) lasers. The choice largely hinges on the material thickness you intend to weld. Understanding the benefits of each can guide you to an informed decision that aligns with your specific welding requirements.

Benefits of pulsed lasers:

Pulsed lasers offer unparalleled refinement in welding delicate materials and fine components. Ideal for applications like welding thin sheet metal, crafting gold jewellery chains, manufacturing titanium pacemakers, or producing razor blades, pulsed lasers excel by minimising heat input. This careful control prevents melting or deformation, preserving the integrity of thin, sensitive metals.

Benefits of continuous wave lasers:

On the other hand, continuous-wave lasers, while generally more costly upfront, can be more economical in the long run due to lower operating expenses. These lasers are particularly effective for welding refractory metals or components with substantial thickness. However, caution is advised when working with thinner materials, as the intense, continuous output can risk damaging, melting, or deforming the workpiece.

Each type of laser brings distinct advantages to the table, making it essential to consider the specific needs of your application before making a selection.

Selecting the optimal laser beam source for your project

In the realm of laser welding, the selection of the laser beam source is pivotal, directly influencing the efficiency and quality of your welding projects. Commonly utilised laser sources include solid-state (Nd:YAG) lasers, characterised by their solid gain medium; gas (CO2) lasers, which employ gases like carbon dioxide to produce the laser beam; and fibre lasers, leveraging rare-earth-doped optical fibres as their gain medium. The fitting choice among these options is contingent upon whether your application requires pulsed or continuous wave lasers.

Solid-state (Nd:YAG) Lasers: These lasers are adept at delivering controllable discrete energy pulses, making them ideal for creating precise welds. They excel in applications requiring sizable spot welds, seam welds, or deep penetration, thanks to their adjustable pulse shapes.

Gas (CO2) lasers: Employing a tube filled with a specialised gas mix-primarily nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and helium-this laser type is activated by electricity. The tube's ends are fitted with mirrors, one fully reflective and the other partially transparent, to direct the laser light. CO2 lasers are known for their broad application range, from cutting to welding, offering versatility in their use.

Fibre lasers: Distinguished by their cost-effectiveness and flexibility, fibre lasers cater to a wide array of welding tasks. From joining minuscule components in medical devices and electronics to tackling the heavy-duty welding of thicker materials found in aerospace and automotive fabrication, these lasers are universally valuable.

The decision-making process for selecting a laser beam source should deliberate over the specific requirements of your welding application, considering factors such as the material's thickness, the desired weld precision, and the overall project goals. This conscientious approach ensures the chosen laser technology aligns seamlessly with your project's needs, maximising efficiency and quality.

Key parameters for optimal laser welding performance

In the pursuit of excellence in laser welding, paying close attention to specific machine parameters is paramount. These settings not only influence the efficiency and quality of your welds but also tailor the process to the unique demands of your project. Noteworthy among these parameters are:

Frequency of laser pulses: Measured in Hertz (Hz), this parameter indicates the number of laser pulses emitted per second. It's crucial for balancing the energy distribution in metal welding. A higher frequency means smaller energy bursts, necessitating adjustments to ensure sufficient metal melting at your desired processing speed. Laser pulse waveform: This key factor becomes especially significant when welding reflective materials like wafers. Since the metal's surface reflects back a significant portion of the laser's energy-sometimes up to 98%-and since this reflectivity varies with surface temperature changes throughout the pulse, fine-tuning the laser pulse waveform is critical for efficiency and weld quality. Power density: Power density is instrumental in determining the laser's effect on the material. High power density can instantly vaporise material surfaces, ideal for applications like cutting and engraving, whereas lower densities allow for surface temperatures to gradually reach the boiling point, facilitating deeper material melting and stronger welds. Laser pulse width: This parameter is crucial not just for differentiating between material removal and melting but also for deciding the scale and investment in processing equipment. The pulse width affects the extent of material interaction with the laser, playing a fundamental role in the precision and cost-efficiency of the welding process.