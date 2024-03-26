Beautifully Mad musicians with itchy feet selling their Wallaga Lake home

Australian songwriters Tony King and Kris Ralph (aka Nina Vox) from the band Beautifully Mad have lived in the idyllic fishing village of Bermagui for a few decades.
Mr King said they chose their home on the shores of Wallaga Lake because it faces north to the majestic Gulaga mountain.
"We have never been so inspired as the time we spent here," Mr King said.
"There is peace and quiet, interrupted only by the resident 80 bird species and distant rolling surf, but we swear Gulaga mountain acts as an antennae for song ideas, a kind of muse."
While living in their home, Mr King has been ASA/APRA Australian Songwriter of the Year twice, won the Best Film Score at Cannes World Film Festival 2023, and Best Lyrics at the International Song writing Awards 2014, judged by Tom Waits and Bernie Taupin.
Ms Ralph is also a painter and the muse has been equally kind to her, staging two exhibitions of her work.
All were painted in their Wallaga Lake home which is now for sale.
"We came from Sydney, where Kris was an actor performing with artists such as Russell Crowe in Blood Brothers," Mr King said.
"The excitement of the city is great, but we wanted a quieter sea change.
"It was the best thing we ever did.
"If we get stuck for ideas, we go for a swim, paddle our canoe around the lake, or cycle into town for a gelati," he said.
The couple love Bermagui
"We have travelled to many countries with our profession but Bermagui ticks more boxes than anywhere," Mr King said.
"When we Facetime clients overseas and show them the mob of kangaroos lying around in front of our house and trees full of colourful parrots, it blows their minds.
"We wanted a home where we had room for both of us to work and this home was perfect.
"We both have plenty of space," he said.
Selling agent, Robert Tacheci of Marshall and Tacheci, still remembers how captivated they were by the property with its amazing lakefront setting and views when they purchased it ten years ago.
"Today as it comes back into the market, you can see the imprint of their time there and how they have infused it with their own eclectic and creative flair," Mr Tacheci said.
Ms Ralph is particularly pleased with the expansion of the first-floor deck into a really appealing outdoor living space.
"Floating amid the trees, overlooking the lake and scenery, it's a place where we spend a lot of time, and also draw a lot of natural inspiration," she said.
Mr King said the curse of the troubadour is itchy feet so they are selling their home to go onto the next phase of our live.
"There is so much to do in the world and we want to do it while we still have our knees," he said.
They are certain they will return to Bermagui one day.
"It is a very hard place to leave, but the time has come for our home to be muse to some other lucky people."
Further details can be obtained from selling agent, Robert Tacheci of Marshall and Tacheci 02 6493 3333.
