Adopt the brace position: Jane Barney brings retro animation to Narooma

"Best viewed at dusk'' is the recommendation for this art exhibition with a difference. Open 24 hours, seven days a week - now that's intriguing.
Artist Jane Barney knows how to capture the imagination. With her seven stop-motion animations, Jane hopes her re-imagining of how we travel through our world will provoke viewers to reflect on their own carbon emissions.
But why at dusk?
Jane has brought her animations to life on re-purposed television sets in the big shop front window of Narooma School of Art.
Television sets that have been begged and borrowed from friends around Narooma.
Reflective light on the hall's east-facing front window may impact viewing the work, Jane believed.
"The window is quite reflective, so throughout the day the light may be too strong. Dusk and onwards should work. This is one for the night owls.
"There's lots of colour and movement and it's quite fantastic. But it's all a little experimental so I don't really know how it will go," Jane admits.
Her practice is a "little experimental", but with a good dose of play.
The animations are stop motion: a series of photos cut together to simulate movement. Think Wallace and Gromit, but without the clay.
Each of Jane's photos has been constructed in Photoshop. She has introduced old toys, Matchbox cars and aeroplanes, model trains and boats.
These toys have been photographed and dropped into manipulated backgrounds within the software. The resulting image is then captured and becomes a single frame in her animation. This process is painstakingly repeated hundreds of times.
The overall look of the animation is 1950s and '60s kitsch. Elvis in his Hawaii phase springs to mind.
Jane has been deliberate in her use of stop motion to achieve this retro feel.
"It has a slight clunkiness to it that I love because everything we see these days is so refined, so produced."
"I quite like that nostalgic-feel where I am using old cars, old toys, harking back to old times when things weren't as streamlined as they are today," she said.
In her search for old televisions, Jane was amazed at how many people had one in their garage not being used. That in itself a comment on the pace of consumerism.
Carbon emissions remain the focus of her message. Documenting transportation in a "playful and optimistic" way she hopes her viewers will reflect on their own place in the equation.
"The work is just meant to remind people we are all spitting out CO2 with everything we do. Reminding them but remaining optimistic", Jane concludes.
'Place your tray tables in their upright, locked position', an exhibition by Jane Barney opens Thursday, March 28 and runs to Sunday, April 7 at Narooma Gallery, Narooma School of Art.Open 24/7, best viewed at dusk and onwards.
