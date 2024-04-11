Nine weeks on and still no Narooma Post Office

The community of Narooma is still without a post office nine weeks after Australia Post shut the doors due to "a lead contaminant" being found in the flooring.
With the closure of the National Australia Bank (NAB) a few doors up, the Narooma community is on high alert for more services closing their doors.
The post office offered valuable banking services to customers, particularly in small towns where banks may have withdrawn.
For the elderly and those without reliable transport, the reality of accessing Bodalla (35km), Tilba (16km) or Moruya (42km) post offices, as suggested by the notice on the closed post office door, would be very difficult.
Initial speculation had the closure to be for a week only, but nine weeks on the site was still very much closed to the public.
Works were taking place on the contaminated site however.
The previous NAB building has also been undergoing work. It had been rumoured the post office may open in this temporary location while remedial works were completed.
A spokesperson from Australia Post apologised in a statement to the Narooma News Thursday, April 11.
"Australia Post apologises to customers for the temporary closure of the Narooma Post Office and ongoing disruptions.
"Unfortunately, the Narooma Post Office requires extensive remediation works to make it safe for our customers and team members and we are continuing to undertake this work so it can re-open as soon as possible," they said.
Australia Post did not confirm whether a temporary post office would be opened in the building that was previously the NAB, but it did confirm a temporary site will be opening.
"In the meantime, we are finalising arrangements for a temporary site and will soon be able to update the community on its opening," the spokesperson said.
