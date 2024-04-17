New lobbying policy to help councillors interact with developers

A new policy to guide councillors on how they should interact with property developers and lobbyists will be developed in Eurobodalla Shire.
The motion was carried at the council's meeting on Tuesday, April 16, eight votes to one.
The policy will clarify reporting requirements of councillors when they meet with a developer or lobbyist. The document will also outline where meetings should take place and provide processes to ensure greater transparency.
Councillors Anthony Mayne and Alison Worthington moved the motion. Cr Mayne said the policy would be invaluable for new councillors. He also pointed to new "best practice" recommendations.
ICAC investigations from 2021 and 2022 recommended corruption prevention tools be implemented at local government level regarding the lobbying of councillors.
"We've seen a couple of councils around NSW with some councillors experienced and inexperienced trip up on this issue on working with developers and acting inappropriately and in some cases illegally," Cr Mayne said.
"This is trying to ensure that all councillors are calibrated on a foundation of understanding of what's appropriate, what's not and what's appropriate disclosure.
While believing this is an important issue, Mr Maybe was quick to clarify this was not an attack on developers and thanked them "for building the houses that we need to live in."
The councillor recalled when he was first elected and a former mayor casually advised him of how to avoid certain integrity pitfalls.
"He said 'listen I'll give you a tip - if you meet with a developer make sure there's someone with you and take notes'," he said.
"That makes a lot of sense, I get it, but in terms of promoting transparency and confidence in a system, I didn't have to report on that meeting, I didn't have to disclose it."
Councillor Rob Pollock voted against the motion and questioned why there was a need for a policy outside the council's existing code of conduct.
"I believe all of those suggestions (policy ideas) are well and truely encompassed and in practice in the general code of conduct and are common sense which would apply to most councillors," he said.
Part of ICAC's recommendations proposed the NSW Office of Local Government (OLG) develop a model policy to help councils implement guidelines.
After consulting in 2022, OLG have not provided an update on when the document will be finalised.
The draft Eurobodalla Shire policy will be presented at the council's May meeting and then go out for public exhibition.
