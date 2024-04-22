Your what's what in the Eurobodalla this week

Held at the wonderful space at Soul Tribe Batemans Bay, this two hour workshop is an immersive experience concentrated on the hips, seeing their use as beyond just joints. The workshop will work on hip mobility, but as a means to free up the emotional as well as the physical. The session will combine yoga asana, lecture and shamanic drumming. What a way to launch the weekend. Friday, April 26, 6.30 - 8.30pm. General admission $79, members $71.10. For more information visit www.soultribestudio.com.au