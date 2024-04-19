Calls for new community health service to embrace First Nations culture

Residents have requested the new Batemans Bay Community Health building have a focus on First Nations culture and the natural landscape.
Results from NSW Health's consultation sessions indicate the community supports the inclusion of First Nations language in the building and the use of local art.
Patient and staff parking was also listed as a priority. NSW Health confirmed they are reviewing options for staff parking during the building's construction and a new car park will be ready when construction is complete.
The community feedback is the result of a month-long consultation period which included workshops, information drop-in sessions and surveys. The public were asked to give their thoughts on cultural safety, accessibility, inclusion and the look and feel of the building.
Almost 90 people completed a survey with 44 per cent over 66-years-old and almost 70 per cent female.
NSW Health also held drop-in sessions at Long Beach, Batemans Bay Village and at Batehaven, speaking to 128 people.
Health service staff who will work in the building, indicated they would like to see the "inclusion of private, discreet and trauma-informed separate areas for a range of patients and groups including for mental health treatment, drug and alcohol services and children and families."
The new centre will offer a range of services including allied health, family, women's and sexual health services as well as primary health, First Nations health and community mental health.
Construction will begin later this year and is part of the $20 million hospital site redevelopment announced in November 2023. The building will be on Pacific Street next to the recently opened Medicare Urgent Care Clinic.
Bega MP Michael Holland said the new community health service will work alongside the planned Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
Meanwhile, patients have been left in limbo following the sudden closure of Mogo Day Surgery in early April.
The business went into voluntary administration on April 1 with patients referred on to the public system or facing a trip to Canberra.
Xcllusive Business Sales are currently seeking expressions of interest for the business on behalf of administrator Chad Rapsey from Rapsey Griffiths Insolvency and Advisory.
