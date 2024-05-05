Could Jill be the world's biggest oyster right now?

With "Jill" weighing in at over three kilograms, Australia may have created history and smashed the record for the world's biggest oyster.
Weighing 2.89 kilograms last year, the monster oyster held the title of Australia's biggest oyster.
But at this year's Narooma Oyster Festival, Jill came in at 3.01kg. She was the heaviest recorded at this year's Australian Championships, but to break the world record she must also be the longest.
"We've done the world record Narooma," said Shanna Provost, master of ceremonies for the event, preempting the confirmation for which everybody was holding their breath.
Growers Bernard Connell and Sharyn Connell hail from the Clyde River.
They are in the habit of growing champions, with their previous giant oyster, Jack, weighing in at 2.71 kilograms in 2021's competition.
Jack has since passed, but his legacy lives on being somewhat of a celebrity around these parts.
His empty shell sat on a lovingly crafted trophy, complete with rockstar sunglasses, as he was paraded through the festival in a wheelbarrow.
Shanna asked Bernard what his secret was to getting Jill to the size she is.
"Put her in the best water you've got and every day I check her," he said.
The competition was not just for the seasoned growers though, with representatives from the up and coming growers.
Avia Norris entered Finneas, who weighed 1.75 kilograms, while her brother, Riley Norris, entered Aphrodite who came in at an impressive 1.69 kilograms. Both will be returned to the pristine waters of the Clyde River to continue to grow.
Before each entrant can be weighed, veterinarian Kate Le Bars, from Montague Vets, checked the oysters' health.
With a carefully applied stethoscope Kate checked for a heartbeat. She also smelled the shell for health, while ensured it was only one oyster being weighed and measured.
The process, though necessary, added to the pageantry and ceremony of the competition, as did the banter between competitors and officials, many of whom were regulars at the event.
