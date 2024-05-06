Narooma Oyster Festival delivers oysters with a side of fun

The queues outside the gates said it all, as darkening skies and forecasts of rain failed to quell the enthusiasm of oyster lovers from across the state, and further afield, as they gathered for Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 4.
The event opened the previous night amid interspersed showers that thankfully cleared for the Whale Coast Realty fireworks display.
By 10.30am the festival was in full swing, with touring Melbourne songster Dan Cully on the main stage luring the crowds in with his indie blend of roots and folk.
The welcome to country by Yuin elder Uncle Wally Stewart was followed by performers from Muladha Gamara who encouraged the crowd to come up and join them.
The serious business of Australia's Biggest Oyster competition took to the main stage as oyster eaters throughout the crowd pondered the taste of one of these gargantuan bi-valves.
Some did a little more than ponder and cut to the chase, purchasing a 'Super Grande' for $120.
John Trinh and Caiying Zhong of Pyrmont, Sydney, woke up at 2am to freshly prepare their own oyster condiment, a mixture of chopped onion, garlic, 'devil' chilli with a healthy dose of salt.
They hit the road at 4am to make it to Narooma for the opening of the festival, their first visit.
"We're pretty serious about oysters, when we go to the oyster buffet, six dozen is the minimum," John said.
As well as the showcasing of NSW oyster growers, there was also great community representation from local breweries and food producers, the Narooma Men's Shed and Narooma High School's bush tucker stall.
Offering a tasting plate of open fire grilled oysters, lemon myrtle flavoured prawn on a tortilla with finger lime salsa verde, flathead fillet with a macadamia and roasted garlic aioli, and a kangaroo bite with a berry relish, the students had spent 18 hours in the school kitchens over the previous days preparing for the festival.
Silent discos, performance artists, face-painting, oyster shucking masterclasses, the Betta Home Living Cooking Demonstration with demonstrations from some of the nation's best chefs - there was more than something for everyone.
The rain continued to threaten before the heavens finally opened toward the end of the day, and the crowds gathered into the main tent for the highlight of the event, Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.