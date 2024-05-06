Narooma News
Narooma Oyster Festival delivers oysters with a side of fun

By Victoria Silk
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:53pm, first published May 6 2024 - 11:11am
The queues outside the gates said it all, as darkening skies and forecasts of rain failed to quell the enthusiasm of oyster lovers from across the state, and further afield, as they gathered for Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 4.

Victoria Silk

