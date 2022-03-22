Rob Upton's wild ride though life

When Rob Upton walks into the new Broulee Brewhouse, he knows all the service staff at the counter. They were students at Broulee Primary School when he was employed as a cleaner, or he serviced their cars as the Tomakin servo mechanic. Or he's repaired their bike-chain or inner-tube at the bike shop he now runs from the spare room in his house.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay
