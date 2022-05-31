Pets and their people: Meet Mitsy and her owner Sue

Meet Mitsy! She is a joyous bundle of fur who has carved an indelible niche in the hearts of her owners, Sue Seath and keen photographer husband, Peter.
Mitsy was acquired by Sue during the Covid 2021 lockdown. Like many pets who found forever homes during lockdown periods, Mitsy brought much needed companionship into Sue's household.
Owners will tell you that dogs are there for you even when people can't be - they offer unconditional love, emotional support, and constant cuddles that help combat social isolation.
"Mitsy is a great one for cuddles," Ms Seath said, who is totally smitten with her pet.
They enjoy walking and playing ball together on the beach and attending dog training on Saturdays where Mitsy learns the "do's and don'ts" of interaction with other dogs, and Sue gains new skills as a canine handler.
There is plenty of scientific research that supports the fact that spending time with canine companions does wonders for a person's wellbeing. Just petting a familiar dog lowers blood pressure, heart rate, slows breathing, and relaxes muscle tension.
Sue is well qualified to tell you first hand how important that is. During her working life as a registered nurse, she has cared for many people with a range of health issues, mostly working in community nursing, which encompasses a variety of areas, including palliative care, immunisation, wound care and many more.
Sipping a coffee together and talking with Sue, it is very evident that those peak COVID years were really tough on our health workers and the ripple effect continues. Fortunately for us, many health workers like Sue stepped-up and helped with the Covid vaccination program, working as an Immunisation Nurse, often away from home, distributing vaccines across the Southern NSW Local Health District.
She is currently working part-time with a Community Nursing team delivering the high school vaccination program within the Eurobodalla Shire.
Keeping fit and active is a priority for Sue who has found an ideal combination in another love of hers, dragon boating. She is a member of the Nature Coast Dragonboat club, based in Moruya. They often team up with other clubs in the southern region to compete at Regattas.
An excited Sue tells me about her travels to Adelaide prior to Easter, where she competed with Nature Coast team and Southern region team, both teams successfully participating in the 2022 Australian Championships. The teams came home with a total of "three bronze medals and a gold", a fabulous achievement for all involved.
Teamwork and practice are keys to success in dog training also, and Sue and Mitsy have worked hard and gained their Basic Handling Skills with Narooma Dog Training Club.
If you would like to bring your dog to training, please call Carol on 0458 953 281.
