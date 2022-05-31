Narooma News
Pets and their people: Meet Mitsy and her owner Sue

By Narooma Dog Training Club
May 31 2022 - 5:30am
Mitsy with her person Sue Seath.

Meet Mitsy! She is a joyous bundle of fur who has carved an indelible niche in the hearts of her owners, Sue Seath and keen photographer husband, Peter.

