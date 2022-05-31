Narooma News
'Green Caffeen' initiative looking strong before launch next week

Updated May 31 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:04am
Theres still time for coffee proprietors to come on board the Green Caffeen swap-and-go cup system ahead of its launch on Wednesday, June 8, where Green Caffeen will shout free coffee at all participating cafes.

The new Green Caffeen initiative is already performing strongly in the Eurobodalla Shire ahead of its launch next week, with 18 cafes from Batemans Bay down to Tilba signed on for the swap-and-go coffee cup system.

