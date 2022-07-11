Warm creamy chicken and chunky vegetable soup with herb bread was just one item on the menu the wet and rainy day the Bay Post came to Monty's Place, Narooma for lunch.
Monty's is a community organisation run by volunteers serving homemade meals to the public in a sit-down restaurant experience.
Tables with red and white checkered table-clothes line the hall at the back of the Narooma Uniting Church where Monty's has served the community every Wednesday since its inception in 2013.
A team of volunteers in aprons and armed with notepads hustle around the restaurant, providing table service to any waiting patrons.
A team of three cooks in the kitchen - volunteers Robyn Bennett, Rhona Noormets and Suzie Egan - pass saucepans of soup and trays of roasted vegetables around the industrial-kitchen benchtops with an enthusiasm that hides the fact they have been cooking since 8am that morning.
The Bay Post was just one of 134 meals the kitchen would serve on a brisk winter Wednesday - some dine-in, others take away.
Organiser Di White said the weekly meals provided essential support to many people in the community.
"I just love to see people supported," she said.
For Ms White, the community and networking is what Monty's is all about.
She said Monty volunteers were able to connect with guests each week. When a regular misses a week, the volunteers are able to check they are okay. Ms White said sometimes guests ended up in hospital, or needed support, and it was only able to be provided because the Monty volunteers identified the need and reached out.
There is a donation box at the entry, but no expectation for guests to give anything.
"We don't want to present Monty's as a soup kitchen or a place where you are getting a hand out," Ms White said.
It is the reason for the aprons, the tablecloths and the table service.
"It is a safe, sociable place where people are treated like guests."
One patron dining on the day said she was quite well-off, but enjoyed a warm meal each week without having to cook.
"It is nice to know it is always here," she said.
Monty's Place serves lunch from 12pm to 1:30 every Wednesday at the Narooma Uniting Church Hall.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
