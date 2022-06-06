Narooma FC finding form in the all age men's

Narooma Football Club all age men have played two games in one week, facing off against Broulee Stingrays and Clyde United.
Narooma Football Club president Josh Reakes said the team had started the season slowly, but was beginning to find form, as new players were incorporated into the formation and team chemistry was developed.
Narooma FC recruited players who hadn't played outdoor, full-field football in a long time, but are quickly adapting back to the sport.
"The experience of those guys who are just coming back to play after a few years really shows," Mr Reakes said.
They also recruited players through the five-a-side summer competition.
There are four teams in the Eurobodalla Football Association all age men's competition, and Mr Reakes said it was an even competition, with no team asserting dominance over the league.
The round six clash between Broulee and Narooma was postponed to Wednesday June 1, after Narooma were unable to field a team and negotiated to postpone the match. It took place at Bodalla Oval with temperatures hovering around the 10 degree mark at kickoff.
Broulee took a 3-1 lead, before Narooma fought back to make it all square at 3-3 with 20 minutes to play.
Broulee reclaimed the lead late with a header off a corner set piece to win the game 4-3.
Mr Reakes said it was hard for the team to recover from the disappointment of the late defeat, having to play round seven of the competition just two days later on Friday June 3.
Mr Reakes was proud of how the Narooma squad recuperated to start strong against an under-strength Clyde United in wet conditions at Gundary Oval, Moruya.
Narooma won the game 5-2, but Mr Reakes said you could never feel confident against a team like Clyde; both their previous two games have been nine-goal thrillers.
Narooma sit third on the table, behind Broulee in first and Clyde in second.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
