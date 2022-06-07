Popular tourist road to drop speed limit by 20km/h

Transport for NSW has announced a stretch of Dalmeny Drive in North Narooma will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the reduction would be in place for 850m from the Princes Highway to west of Warbler Crescent.
Advertisement
"Transport for NSW reviewed the speed zone in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines following requests from community members," the spokesperson said.
"The implementation of a 60 km/h speed zone along Dalmeny Drive will make it safer for motorists, particularly those travelling in and out of residential housing developments that are accessed from this road.
"The permanent speed zone change will also make it safer for pedestrians using this section of road to access Carters and Kianga Beaches.
"One crash has been recorded along this stretch of road in the last five years of validated data. Transport for NSW is committed to ensuring our road network is safe for all motorists and that we minimise the risk of death or serious injury wherever possible."
The new speed limit will come into effect on Tuesday, June 14, and message boards will be onsite both two weeks before and one week after the date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.