Popular tourist road to drop speed limit by 20km/h

June 7 2022 - 6:30am
The stretch of Dalmeny Drive that will soon become a 60km/h zone.

Transport for NSW has announced a stretch of Dalmeny Drive in North Narooma will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

