Exquisite carving skills on display at 26th Tilba Woodworking Show

Nearly 700 people visited Centrals Halls, Tilba for the 26th annual Tilba Woodwork Show on June 11 and 12.
The exhibition is a collaboration of the far south coast's three woodworking clubs: Narooma Woodies, Bega Woodies and Eurobodalla Woodwork Guild, and also featured displays from Dalmeny Quilters.
Narooma Woodies secretary Jeffrey Davidson said the six months of planning, preparation and creating by the different clubs was proven worth it by the highly successful weekend.
He said the crowds were blown away by the quality of workmanship on display - 58 on exhibition and many more on display and for sale by the different clubs.
"People appreciate all the skill that goes into each of the works," Mr Davidson said.
Visitors came from Canberra, Sydney and Victoria, but also included a lot of locals.
Mr Davidson said the Tilba Woodwork Show had become a well-known event on the south coast, and he met many visitors who ensured they never missed a year.
John Tanners carved boot won the People's Choice Award - an "exquisite bit of carving and workmanship" according to Mr Davidson.
The woodwork creations especially captured the imaginations of children visiting the display, and Mr Davidson was asked how old one had to be to be a member - 16, to young children's disappointment.
The annual event is the main exhibition for each of the woodworking clubs each year, and Mr Davidson said members greatly anticipated the weekend as something to work towards.
With the 26th Woodwork Show complete, attention now turns to creations for display in 2023.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
