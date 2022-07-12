The volunteers who run Monty's Place in Narooma are holding their annual Christmas-in-July lunch at 12-1.30pm on Wednesday, July 20.
The volunteers in the kitchen will be cooking up a storm so that anyone can enjoy a feast of roast turkey and lamb, glazed ham and vegetables. Guests will be offered an array of delectable desserts as they sit back and enjoy the sit-down restaurant experience, complete with table service and table cloths, music and good company.
Di White, chair of the Monty's Place committee, said "we are really looking forward to providing a happy celebration in a welcoming and safe environment for all our guests and our wonderful supporters. Everyone is welcome."
Marty's Place serves up lunch to the general public every Wednesday 12-1.30pm at Narooma Uniting Church Hall.
There is a donation box at the entry but there is no expectation for guests to pay for the meals that are cooked on-site and served up by a band of volunteers.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
