Narooma community group Monty's Place is holding its annual winter Christmas celebration on Wednesday, July 20.

By Marion Williams
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:25am
Santa Claus will be joining the volunteers for the Monty's Place annual winter Christmas lunch at Narooma Uniting Church Hall on Wednesday, July 20

The volunteers who run Monty's Place in Narooma are holding their annual Christmas-in-July lunch at 12-1.30pm on Wednesday, July 20.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

