In what is a rare event for the staff at Eurobodalla's libraries, they will be coming together in one place on Monday, July 18.
During the day of staff development training, they will be exchanging information about new technologies, policy changes, planning for library programs and more.
The Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre, attached to Moruya library, will also be closed on July 18.
The one-day closure will follow a very busy two weeks during which the libraries offered a wide range of workshops and events to entertain and educate children over the school holidays.
The valuable community service will reopen at 10am on Tuesday, July 19.
As always, the after-hours book returns will be open. The libraries' online services will not be affected by the one-day closure and can continue to be accessed at www.esc.nsw.gov.au/libraries
