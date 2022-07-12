Narooma News
Eurobodalla Shire Council's three libraries in Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma will be closed on July 18 for staff development training

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:31am
Batemans Bay Library's Mary Castrisios will be among staff attending a development day on Monday, July 18. Eurobodalla's libraries will reopen on Tuesday, July 19.

In what is a rare event for the staff at Eurobodalla's libraries, they will be coming together in one place on Monday, July 18.

