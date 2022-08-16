Narooma sport results: All the news and scores from the greens of the region

The annual program of championship events for Narooma Club Croquet have been finally completed this month and the club now looks forward to a program of specialty events in the coming months. Of special note these will be, the Dick & Judy Favier Memorial 'Life Partners' Doubles tournament, the Croquet Demonstration at the Tilba CWA 100th Anniversary - both in September - the Club Memorial and Fun Day in October, and the Association Croquet Christmas Cup Handicap Tournament in November/December. Meanwhile this past week, on the greens of Club Dalmeny, the regular golf croquet competition continued on Monday of last week and on last Thursday, while the association croquet competition scheduled for last Saturday was cancelled.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (August 8)
Advertisement
On the morning of last Monday week eight players took part in five golf croquet matches. The matches were incredibly tightly fought with all five matches being decided by one point at the thirteenth hoop. This is surely a sign that the croquet skills are improving across the board. Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie just edged ahead of the other players when they each figured in two doubles wins.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (August 11)
On the morning of last Thursday, the golf croquet continued with ten competing players in six matches. Five players were backing up from Monday's competition. Again the competition was fierce with two matches decided by one point and the other matches also being very close. Here Christine Stent returned to form, plus Janet Jones and Marlene Gerrard were outstanding, all three with two wins. Mary Ryan continued to improve her croquet skills and paired with Marlene Gerrard in one win.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (August 13)
The association croquet regular competition was cancelled due to light rain.
Weekly Awards
Christine Stent had a consistent winning streak over the week with a high average points score and thus was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award'. Club Champion Janet Jones had a clean record of wins and was presented with the 'Pink Pig' award. Special mention went to the improving Nevis Res who was a close third place in the games table, just in front of the skilful Marlene Gerrard.
Glad to report that the ol' goose (Benson) is back home recuperating in Dalmeny, even though he was spotted on Saturday evening @ the Club sucking on his favourite black n tan beveridge, and in very good spirits. (Much deserved, eh!)
Anyhow, back to bowls with Monday 8th August: Winners on the highest winning margin system being Bob Luke, Peter Murton and Rob Coulson from runners up V. Stocks, Finn Hansen and Alan Betts.
No resting toucher was recorded.
The Lucky Losers prize went to the team of C. Newell, Darren Goodridge and Kevin Calloway.
The $214 jackpot was not won.
Thursday 11th August: Winners on the lowest winning margin system were Alan Betts, Brett Graham and Doug Sims from runners up Keith Cook, Peter Drake and Ken Bennie.
The resting toucher went to Cheryl Goodridge with one her classic perfection bowls...good on ya Chez!
The jackpot of $219 carries on to next week.
Advertisement
Take note that the Minor Singles nomination sheet is up on the board now, eligible for those who have not won a major event in the past five years. It closes off on Monday August 22nd, so fellas, get your names down this week and enjoy a game of competitive bowls played in a very sporting spirit.
The first round is scheduled to be played by Friday August 26.
Reminder, to all members of our bowls club of the Annual General Meeting which will be held on Monday August 22 commencing at 10am.
Last Tuesday's social bowlers enjoyed a sunny morning but the wind was very chilly according to reports.
Two rinks of triples and a pairs game were played, the 'lowest winning score' drawn out to decide the winners.
Two games met the brief. The first on rink nine saw Jenny Coulson, Jan Rapkins and Dawn Kenny (skip) with a 19 to 10 score against Anne Hunter, Sue Wales and Willy Blink (skip). In the pairs game Heather McGourty and Marg Naylor (skip) had a great game for a 19 all result against Suzanne Dainer and Pam Grant (skip).
Advertisement
The prize winners, decided with a 'drawn' card were Heather and Marg - well done.
Denise Holman won the meat raffle prize again this week with her lucky ticket.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.