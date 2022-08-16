Narooma sport results: All the news and scores from the greens of the region

The annual program of championship events for Narooma Club Croquet have been finally completed this month and the club now looks forward to a program of specialty events in the coming months. Of special note these will be, the Dick & Judy Favier Memorial 'Life Partners' Doubles tournament, the Croquet Demonstration at the Tilba CWA 100th Anniversary - both in September - the Club Memorial and Fun Day in October, and the Association Croquet Christmas Cup Handicap Tournament in November/December. Meanwhile this past week, on the greens of Club Dalmeny, the regular golf croquet competition continued on Monday of last week and on last Thursday, while the association croquet competition scheduled for last Saturday was cancelled.

