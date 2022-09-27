Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens

Updated September 27 2022 - 7:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Narooma Croquet club

Last week was again a relatively quiet time for Narooma Club Croquet with a lower turnout of eight players overall. Some rain periods curtailed play. Regular competition in golf croquet progressed on Monday and Thursday mornings and there was also regular association croquet competition on Saturday morning. The best playing performances over the week were by Reg Shooter and Diane Sims in golf croquet and by Janet Jones in association croquet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.