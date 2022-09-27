Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens

Rain showers cleared last Saturday morning to allow the progress of one game of association croquet regular competition on court 1 of the greens of Club Dalmeny. As per the previous Saturday, the match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. The match was very even with Janet Jones having a small lead of three points throughout and maintaining the gap with a five-hoop break with the blue ball from hoop 3 to hoop 7. Len Favier was first to have his red ball on the centre peg, then missed with a couple of shots on the yellow ball at hoops 7 and 8. Meanwhile Janet had progressed her black ball to hoop 12, allowing her to go on to win by scoring 26 points to 20 points by Len Favier with 15 minutes of the time clock to spare.

