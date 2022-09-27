Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens

Last week was again a relatively quiet time for Narooma Club Croquet with a lower turnout of eight players overall. Some rain periods curtailed play. Regular competition in golf croquet progressed on Monday and Thursday mornings and there was also regular association croquet competition on Saturday morning. The best playing performances over the week were by Reg Shooter and Diane Sims in golf croquet and by Janet Jones in association croquet.
Golf Croquet Regular competition (September 19)
On the morning of last Monday week, in mild, cloudy and breezy weather, five players took part in a golf croquet program of four matches, all played on court 1. Reg Shooter won three straight matches and Diane Sims won two matches.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (September 22)
Last Thursday, wet weather conditions limited the continuation of golf croquet competition to only two matches, played by three players (two retuning from Monday's matches). Diane Sims and Christine Stent each won a game playing solo against a doubles pairing.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (September 24)
Rain showers cleared last Saturday morning to allow the progress of one game of association croquet regular competition on court 1 of the greens of Club Dalmeny. As per the previous Saturday, the match was between Janet Jones and Len Favier, with the latter receiving one bisque from his lower handicapped opponent when behind by four points. The match was very even with Janet Jones having a small lead of three points throughout and maintaining the gap with a five-hoop break with the blue ball from hoop 3 to hoop 7. Len Favier was first to have his red ball on the centre peg, then missed with a couple of shots on the yellow ball at hoops 7 and 8. Meanwhile Janet had progressed her black ball to hoop 12, allowing her to go on to win by scoring 26 points to 20 points by Len Favier with 15 minutes of the time clock to spare.
Weekly Awards
Reg Shooter, returning to form with three straight wins and a high average points score, took the 'Blue Cow Award'. Diane Sims, also with three wins, but with a slightly lower points rating, won the 'Pink Pig' award back from Lesley Miles who was away this week.
Thursday, September 22
A field of 117 players contested a Stableford event where Chris Marshall from Queanbeyan took out A Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 13, while Kevin Seamons finished runner-up with 37 points on countback from Chris Hewitt.
In B Grade Kevin Mitchell had a good round of 41 points off his handicap of 18 with John Rimmer from Queenscliff on 40 points and Warick Minett on 38 points in the minor positions.
Ben James from Castlemaine posted the best score of the day with 45 points off his handicap of 29, a round which featured nine pars and two birdies. Trevor Owens took second place with 40 points on countback from Peter Nicholson from Royal Canberra.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Ian Mills on both 3 and 14, Colin Holmes and Rod Shepherd on 9 and Nigel Roberts on 17, while the ball went down to the mid 34 points range.
Saturday, September 24
The threat of inclement weather ensured the absence of the non-committed and 108 players contested the Foursomes Championships, of which 36 played the scratch event where the father and son combination of Scott and Adam Harris prevailed with 74.
A countback gave second position to Mark Anderson and Scott Ker ahead of Mal Gregor and Ben Sealey on 78.
The net event went to Paul Davey and Richard Bodell with 69 net of their respective handicaps of 15 each, while the runner-up position went to Kyle Dixon and Callum Annand on 69.5 on countback from Peter Wilson and Denis Davies.
James Streater and Scott Ker took out the nearest-the-pins on 3 and 14 respectively and the ball countdown went to 75 net on a countback.
Sunday, September 25
Pleasant weather attracted a field of 40 players in the Mixed Foursomes Championships where the scratch event was won by Scott Harris and Jayne Hotchkis with 77 ahead of the defending champions Scott Ker and Sylvia Donohoe on 78.
The net event went to Geoff Lanham and Christine Hendra with 66 off their respective handicaps of 11 and 34. Nigel Roberts and Ris Cheale came in second with 69.5 ahead of Andrew Thompson and Tanya Desmond on 70.5.
Laurie Holmes won the nearest-the-pin on 3 and the balls went down to 73.
Monday 19th September: Winners on the points system were Illya Naumoski, Finn Hansen and Alan Betts from runners up Max Carey, Bob Luke and Robert Coulson with the resting toucher going to Finn Hansen.
The lucky losers tag went to Jim Harrold, Doug Sims and Kenny Adams and the $100 jackpot goes to next week.
Thursday 22nd September: Winners on the highest winning margin were Kathy Ryan, Sharan Renshaw and Donny Brown from runners up Chris Hansen, Finn Hansen and Garry Lavis with the resting toucher going to Chris Hansen. The $100 jackpot was not won.
The final of the Mixed Pairs Club Championship between Enid Brooker and Ace Elphick verses the 'Brown's, Donny and Margi, will be played on Sunday October 9 at 12.30pm.
The monthly Jukebox Bowls social day was held last Sunday September 25 with 22 players in attendance.
Winners on the day went to Graeme Howden, Brian Adamthwaite and Enid Brooker from runners up Olwyn Meyer, Eileen Lavis and Peter Murton.
Everyone enjoyed their old favourite tunes played during the session over the green via Brian's music machine which was complimented by Browny's hot pies and sausage rolls which were a bit of a hit themselves.
Once again, the "bag of spuds" prize was a popular item in the raffle that followed the prizegiving.
It's on again next month on Sunday October 30 so get your names down mid month when the sheet will be posted on the Men's noticeboard.
On Sunday we had 18 bowlers who enjoyed the beautiful Spring weather. Winners, decided by Lowest Winning Margin, were Peter Hawker, Pam Grant and Peter Jones (skip) who were down 10 to 11 after 11 ends and still down by four shots with three ends to play. They won the last three ends to draw clear and they took the match 19 to 16 in a top game against Clare Cork, Julie Smith and Gail Howe (skip).
Triples Championship
The Triples Championship Final was played on Sunday with Peter Dillon, Gavin Richardson and Greg Ryan (skip) playing Graham Cummins, Jay Ackerly and Dave Herman (skip). Greg's team were in great touch early, they were all over the jack and gave Dave's team few opportunities. This was shown in the score which was 20 to two in Greg's teams favour after 13 ends. In the second half Dave's team rallied but Greg and his team had their measure and they went on to take the match 30 to 13. Congratulations to Greg, Gavin and Peter, well played throughout the Championships and deserved winners of the title.
