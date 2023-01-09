Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla is spearheading a project to conserve Narooma's incredible marine biodiversity ahead of the redevelopment of the town wharf.
Around 200 people joined NCMG at the wharf on Monday, January 9, to see the amazing range of marine species that divers retrieved from around the wharf.
Marine scientist James Caffery is vice president of NCMG and a member of Eurobodalla Shire Council's sustainability team.
"We have a beautiful ecosystem here because the wharf has been an artificial reef for 50 to 60 years, attracting critters that provide a lot of ecosystem services for the estuary, fish and the public's enjoyment," he said.
ALSO READ:
NCMG is working with Marine Parks and Transport for NSW who are responsible for the wharf's redevelopment later this year.
They want to keep as many of the wharf's pylons as possible within the estuary and collect communities of sponges, soft corals and ascidians.
"Then we pick the ones most suited to reattaching to the new wharf and by doing that we can give the new ecosystem a kick start," Mr Caffery said.
He said a similar biodiversity conservation project in Western Australia found that by reattaching the marine life the colonies re-established themselves within six months and within a year new creatures had arrived.
After two years, the new structure was completely covered in marine life.
In contrast, after seven years there was only algae at control sites where communities weren't reattached.
Also in attendance were representatives from Marine Parks, ESC, Tangaroa Blue which does marine debris work such as ocean clean ups, and Repurposing for Resilience, a new co-operative that is finding new uses for solar panels.
Meanwhile ESC is setting up Zero Heroes, a voluntary waste management group striving towards zero waste at events.
Alex King, another member of ESC's waste and sustainability team, said the first event would be the Narooma Oyster Festival.
Instead of 70,000 oyster shells going into landfill like last year, Zero Heroes will be monitoring bins, sorting waste and the collected oyster shells will be turned into shell grit for people's gardens and chickens.
For more information contact alexandra.king@esc.nsw.gov.au
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.