The NSW government has officially recognised the cultural significance of Montague Island by giving it a dual Aboriginal name.
Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve, off Narooma on the NSW Far South Coast, is valued as a significant ceremonial area and resource gathering place for the Yuin people.
Yuin Elder Uncle Bunja Smith attended the renaming with NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and Bega member Dr Michael Holland on Tuesday, July 4.
"From Mother mountain Gulaga came the two sons, Najanuka and Barunguba.
"We know this because it is in our stories and our songs," Mr Smith said.
"As an Aboriginal man and a Yuin Elder, I am filled with emotion to be standing here today with the ministers and our local member to hear the word Barunguba sounded out as it should be."
In addition to its Aboriginal cultural values and state-listed European lighthouse heritage, the nature reserve protects several seabird species including the endangered Gould's petrel, one of the largest little penguin colonies in NSW, and Australian and New Zealand fur seals.
Researchers have been visiting the island since the 1960s, focusing on shearwaters.
The island is recognised in the international Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List of Protected Areas for its excellence in protected area management.
Visitors can experience the island's wildlife by a day trip or staying in historic lighthouse accommodation.
Ms Sharpe said the Aboriginal name will sit alongside the non-Aboriginal name of the island.
"I look forward to seeing Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve become widely and commonly used," she said.
The process of renaming Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve was initiated by the Aboriginal traditional owners to recognise the cultural heritage of the site.
Dr Holland said it was honour to have been present at the Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve name change ceremony.
"It would not have been possible without the longstanding efforts of the traditional owners," Dr Holland said.
"I know this will delight all our Elders and Tribes people past, present and emerging," Mr Smith said.
"I pray that the spirit of this sacred place touches the hearts of the wider south coast community and all vistiors who may come.
"May we always say yes to reconciliation as it always was and always will be Aboriginal land. Walawanni."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
