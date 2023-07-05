Narooma News
Montague Island renamed: Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve

By Marion Williams
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 4:26pm
On Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve on Tuesday, July 4, to mark the dual naming of the island. Left to right: Bruce Toomey, Jo Issaveris, Shannon Fields, Graham Moore, Kane Weeks, Lynette Goodwin, Jacky Puckeridge, Vivian Mason, Roz Fields, Bunja Smith, Dr Michael Holland, Minister Penny Sharpe, Shannon Fields, Anita Mongta. Picture supplied.
The NSW government has officially recognised the cultural significance of Montague Island by giving it a dual Aboriginal name.

