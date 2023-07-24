The long awaited Narooma Arts & Community Centre can now move forward after securing additional funding from the state and federal governments.
Narooma School of Arts president Jenni Bourke said it will be a totally new design from what was originally proposed.
"This is such fantastic news," Ms Bourke said.
"The committee never gave up on delivering the community's vision for this creative arts hub within available funds while still providing the same community benefits.
"We're grateful for the community's continuing faith in us," she said.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said the additional Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) funding for Narooma School of Arts was welcome news.
"I look forward to working with this committed group, in collaboration with Eurobodalla Shire Council, to get this capital works project completed for the Narooma community," he said.
"It will be a wonderful legacy for generations to come."
Ms Bourke said that the project had stalled because escalations in construction costs and supply shortages over the last two years made the original design prohibitively expensive, far exceeding the $7.27 million BLER funding received more than two years ago.
"No one could have foreseen such cost increases.
"However, after our initial disappointment, we're now super excited for a new design that our community will use, love and be proud to share."
Narooma School of Arts is currently preparing a design brief for a redesigned Narooma Arts & Community Centre and seeking expressions of interest from several architects.
A spokesperson said they were finally successful at their third request for additional funding but not enough for the original design.
They undertook to reduce the total scale of the build and are now revisiting the design for something more simple.
The modifications will probably need to go through the DA process again.
The Narooma Arts & Community Centre is a community initiative on community-owned land with three multi-use studios/rooms and a large gallery.
It will be a centre for creativity and learning with health and wellbeing benefits for the whole region, as well as economic benefits from cultural tourism, training and job opportunities.
It will also play a vital role in any future emergencies.
The project should be complete by June 2025.
The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund project is jointly funded by the federal and NSW governments.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
